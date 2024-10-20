Previous
Gateway Arch by rhoing
Photo 4410

Gateway Arch

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

    • Gateway Arch National Park
    • Wikipedia
    • Gateway Arch

We were in St. Louis to make an airport pickup of Clare’s mom and Clare’s uncle (her mom’s youngest brother). This was our first stop.

[ PXL_20241020_175400528_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell ace
@rosiekerr Thinking of you with a post from St. Louis!
December 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Neat shot!
December 10th, 2024  
