Photo 4410
Gateway Arch
The Gateway Arch in St. Louis.
Gateway Arch National Park
Wikipedia
Gateway Arch
We were in St. Louis to make an airport pickup of Clare’s mom and Clare’s uncle (her mom’s youngest brother). This was our first stop.
[ PXL_20241020_175400528_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 20 posts
“Extras”:
“A sense of scale”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“The fascination of children with babies”
3 years ago:
“Amur Honeysuckle fruiting”
4 years ago:
“Last story: heading home”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
7 years ago:
“Orange”
Wow! Terrible edit!
8 years ago:
“That's a lot of drainage tubing… [filler #24]”
9 years ago:
“Københavns Universitet”
10 years ago:
“Magnolia grandiflora”
11 years ago:
“Miscanthus sinensis”
12 years ago:
“Lady-in-Waiting”
13 years ago:
“Getting estimates…”
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
shadow
,
stainless steel
,
arch
,
monument
,
landmarks
,
landmark
,
st. louis
,
monuments
,
sunburst
,
jet trails
,
missouri
,
gateway arch
,
jet trail
,
tm-p8
,
tm20oct
,
jet-trail
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rosiekerr
Thinking of you with a post from St. Louis!
December 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Neat shot!
December 10th, 2024
