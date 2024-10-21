Previous
Bald Knob Cross by rhoing
Photo 4411

Bald Knob Cross

Today we took our visitors around southern Illinois: the Buckminster Fuller home (geodesic dome) and then Alto Pass, Illinois, and Bald Knob Cross.

» Previous 365 post
» Bald Knob Cross of Peace
    • The Pig Story
» Bald Knob Cross at Wikipedia
» Buckminster Fuller Home: [ 365 post ] [ RBF Dome ]

[ PXL_20241021_185538356_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

