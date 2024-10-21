Sign up
Photo 4411
Bald Knob Cross
Today we took our visitors around southern Illinois: the Buckminster Fuller home (geodesic dome) and then Alto Pass, Illinois, and Bald Knob Cross.
»
Previous 365 post
»
Bald Knob Cross of Peace
•
The Pig Story
»
Bald Knob Cross at Wikipedia
» Buckminster Fuller Home: [
365 post
] [
RBF Dome
]
[ PXL_20241021_185538356_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 21 posts
“Extras”:
“”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Autumn in New England”
3 years ago:
“Hands [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Home!”
5 years ago:
“Moth at cinder block…”
6 years ago:
“One-frame day…”
7 years ago:
“53rd Head of the Charles Regatta”
8 years ago:
“Devil Pepper”
9 years ago:
“In the land of Hans Christian Andersen”
10 years ago:
“New life in the midst of loss…”
11 years ago:
“Last butterfly of the year?”
12 years ago:
“Vanessa to the rescue (again)!”
13 years ago:
“A different kind of ‘sunset’”
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
family
,
daughters
,
illinois
,
mothers
,
uncles
,
southern illinois
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
bald knob cross
,
alto pass
,
tmmothers
,
tm-p8
,
bald knob
,
tm21oct
,
tmuncles
