Photo 4417
Into the Woods
SOOC except for a Desert Glow filter in ON1. The Brush Hill trail, which is a shorter trail, but more elevation changes than another trail we walk frequently. Indeed, we walked this loop four times today, reversing direction each time.
Green Earth Inc.
Chautauqua Bottoms Nature Preserve
Oakland Nature Preserve
Brush Hill Nature Preserve
[ PXL_20241027_161848703_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
October 27 posts
“Extras”:
“Four loops”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Hopelessly behind [Filler #269]”
4 years ago:
“The end of an era…”
5 years ago:
“Chinese Mantis”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Twisted [filler]”
8 years ago:
“Taken today”
9 years ago:
“Selfie 7+ miles high”
10 years ago:
“How many of you can relate?”
11 years ago:
“For the second guest room”
12 years ago:
“Not where I expected to spend time this weekend…”
13 years ago:
“More fall splendor”
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
trail
trails
hiking
illinois
carbondale
green earth
brush hill
brush hill nature preserve
tm-p8
tm27oct
