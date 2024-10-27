Previous
Next
Into the Woods by rhoing
Photo 4417

Into the Woods

SOOC except for a Desert Glow filter in ON1. The Brush Hill trail, which is a shorter trail, but more elevation changes than another trail we walk frequently. Indeed, we walked this loop four times today, reversing direction each time.

» Green Earth Inc.
    · Chautauqua Bottoms Nature Preserve
    · Oakland Nature Preserve
    · Brush Hill Nature Preserve

[ PXL_20241027_161848703_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

October 27 posts
       “Extras”: “Four loops”
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Hopelessly behind [Filler #269]”
 4 years ago: “The end of an era…”
 5 years ago: “Chinese Mantis”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Twisted [filler]”
 8 years ago: “Taken today”
 9 years ago: “Selfie 7+ miles high”
10 years ago: “How many of you can relate?”
11 years ago: “For the second guest room”
12 years ago: “Not where I expected to spend time this weekend…”
13 years ago: “More fall splendor”
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact