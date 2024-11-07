Tariffs. The president-elect has promised tariffs, particularly with respect to China. As high as 100%. He says this will fund the tax cuts and it will come out of China’s pockets. Wrong!
Thought experiment
(Stay with me; the numbers aren’t hard!)
You own a Chinese firm exporting sneakers to the U.S. at a price of $50, which covers your cost and provides you a bit of profit. The MAGA U.S. president levies a 50% tariff ($25) on your sneakers. What do you do?
You now charge the U.S. importer $75 so you can pay your bills, provide you with a bit of profit, and pay the $25 tariff to the U.S. government.
Now the sneakers hit the retail shelves. Suppose the U.S. retailer wants a 10% markup on the sneakers.
Before the tariff, the U.S. retailer will charge $55 (the $50 plus the 10% markup, which is $5).
After the tariff, the U.S. retailer will charge what? It’s going to be $82.50: the tariff-inclusive $75 plus 10% markup ($7.50).
The U.S. government is getting its 50% tariff ($25), but who’s actually paying it? The U.S. consumer. Myth broken: It’s not China.
Although this is more technical than most people may be prepared to digest, Khan Academy has a 7-minute video explaining the consequences of a tariff; see the video
.
When the prices of imported goods rise with the incoming administration’s tariffs, nobody should scratch their head and wonder, Wow! Who saw that
coming? Trump said he was going to fix high prices and “inflation.” Yeah, well, maybe they didn’t teach tariffs at Wharton…
» More
(a more business page-oriented presentation)
[ PXL_20241107_131143121_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 7 posts
“Extras”: No post
1 year ago: No post
2 years ago: “On the table”
3 years ago: “Before ‘vernalization’”
4 years ago: “Another beautiful fall day”
5 years ago: “Tile setting artifacts”
6 years ago: “Cabbage White”
7 years ago: “Every project…”
8 years ago: No post
9 years ago: “Clematis virginiana (Woodbine, Virgin's Bower)”
10 years ago: “Leaf ‘venation’ detail”
11 years ago: “Three-leafed clover”
12 years ago: “Deep in thought?”
13 years ago: “Pretty or Creepy?”