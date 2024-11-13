Previous
Huh; an odd number.
It seems that clementines have a highly-variable number of segments: 7–14.

Probably more than you wanted to know: “The clementine is a spontaneous citrus hybrid that arose in the late 19th century in Misserghin, Algeria, in the garden of the orphanage of the French Missionary Brother Clément Rodier, for whom it would be formally named in 1902. Some sources have attributed an earlier origin for the hybrid, pointing to similar fruit native to the provinces of Guangxi and Guangdong in present-day China, but these are likely distinct mandarin hybrids, and genomic analysis of the clementine has shown it to have arisen from a cross between a sweet orange (Citrus × sinensis) and the Mediterranean willowleaf mandarin (Citrus × deliciosa), consistent with Algerian origin.”
     —Wikipedia

Yeah, a pretty lame post — they can’t all be PP candidates — but I’m just not feelin’ it…

[ PXL_20241113_190602498_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

