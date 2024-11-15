Previous
Farewell, good and [mostly] faithful servant! by rhoing
Photo 4412

Farewell, good and [mostly] faithful servant!

Late-1990’s gas grill. I’ve replaced the racks and the regulator (twice), but it would not ignite, so we’ve ordered a new one. Rather than just disassemble it enough to put components in the 45 gallon trash bin, Clare posted it on “BuyNothing.” A friend contacted an acquaintance, and he responded right away that he’d take it. It was advertised as not working, but he wanted it just to recycle the metal, so he doesn’t care that it doesn’t work. Turns out, he’ll take all appliances except microwaves. Good to know, as retailers generally charge what, $50, to haul away your old applicance?

So it turned out to be a very expensive meal we prepared for our friends, Greg and Suzanne. Chicken: $12. New grill: $500.
But at least we saved money on disposing of the old grill!

15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Nice! I still have a charcoal grill. =)
November 21st, 2024  
