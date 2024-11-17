Sign up
Previous
Photo 4410
I waited too long
Trying to mimic Mags’ “mood shots” with a scene on the hour walk Clare & I took today. I should have stopped when we passed by this spot on our outbound leg, instead of waiting until the inbound leg a half-hour later. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
» About Chautauqua Bottoms: [
Green Earth
] [
AllTrails
]
[ PXL_20241116_215925545_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 17 posts
“Extras”:
No post
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“My turn”
3 years ago:
“Nothin’ to see here”
4 years ago:
“Off to its new home”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Cabbage White again [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Coming home from the lake [Filler]”
8 years ago:
“Unknown fungus [Filler #27]”
9 years ago:
“I hope it looks better from the other side”
10 years ago:
“I guess butterfly season is over…”
Wow!
11 years ago:
“EF-4s in the Heartland”
12 years ago:
“Infrastructure”
13 years ago:
“Stick figures”
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4494
photos
42
followers
44
following
1208% complete
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4404
4405
4406
4407
84
4408
4409
4410
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th November 2024 3:59am
Tags
bench
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
chautauqua bottoms
,
green earth
,
tm-p8
,
chautauqua bottoms nature preserve
,
tm17nov
Kathy
ace
A lovely bench.
November 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
I think you did well! It's a great b&w and I love the ironwork.
November 19th, 2024
