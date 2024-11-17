Previous
I waited too long by rhoing
Photo 4410

I waited too long

Trying to mimic Mags’ “mood shots” with a scene on the hour walk Clare & I took today. I should have stopped when we passed by this spot on our outbound leg, instead of waiting until the inbound leg a half-hour later. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

» About Chautauqua Bottoms: [ Green Earth ] [ AllTrails ]

[ PXL_20241116_215925545_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Kathy ace
A lovely bench.
November 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
I think you did well! It's a great b&w and I love the ironwork.
November 19th, 2024  
