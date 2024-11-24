Sign up
Previous
Photo 4440
Mourning a friend
These two were the subjects of a post more than thirteen years ago:
“It's more fun looking out the window with you.”
But now one of them is gone: accidentally stepped-on a couple days ago. Its surviving friend is of course in black.
[ PXL_20241125_010021553_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 24 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Happy Thanksgiving!”
3 years ago:
“#7 is coming…”
4 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Mom!”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Old-fashioned pharmacy”
7 years ago:
“4. Not 5. 4.”
8 years ago:
“Leaves”
9 years ago:
“‘Cabbage tree’ maybe?”
10 years ago:
“680 miles. One frame. 11:25 p.m. Any questions?”
11 years ago:
“‘Decadence’?”
12 years ago:
“Jenny & Steve”
13 years ago:
“Before the turkey!”
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Rick Schies
ace
Oh wow, sorry for your loss but if you had a 3D printer you could make a new one
December 17th, 2024
