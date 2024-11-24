Previous
Mourning a friend by rhoing
Mourning a friend

These two were the subjects of a post more than thirteen years ago: “It's more fun looking out the window with you.” But now one of them is gone: accidentally stepped-on a couple days ago. Its surviving friend is of course in black.

[ PXL_20241125_010021553_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Latest from all albums

Rick Schies ace
Oh wow, sorry for your loss but if you had a 3D printer you could make a new one
December 17th, 2024  
