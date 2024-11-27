Sign up
Photo 4443
Spiral arms
Out for a pre-dinner, afternoon walk. Rim spokes on a car sitting outside the
pole barn-garage
near Mom’s house.
[ PXL_20241127_210224492_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 27 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Painting around obstructions”
4 years ago:
“Selective coloring 1”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“At the radio station again…”
7 years ago:
“Wait! What happened to *Santa’s* wife???”
8 years ago:
No post
9 years ago:
“Not just a bag of water over a door… [Filler]”
10 years ago:
“One tradition continues”
11 years ago:
“[Finally] Figured out ‘Custom White Balance’!”
12 years ago:
“*In* the greenhouse”
13 years ago:
“The ‘Dark Matter’ of Digital”
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4545
photos
43
followers
45
following
1217% complete
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
4443
4444
4439
4440
4441
100
101
4442
4443
4444
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
28th November 2024 2:02am
Tags
abstract
,
wheels
,
rims
,
ohio
,
spokes
,
fremont
,
spirals
,
tm-p8
,
tm27nov
Mags
ace
That's a daisy!
December 18th, 2024
