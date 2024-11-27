Previous
Spiral arms by rhoing
Photo 4443

Spiral arms

Out for a pre-dinner, afternoon walk. Rim spokes on a car sitting outside the pole barn-garage near Mom’s house.

[ PXL_20241127_210224492_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1217% complete

Mags ace
That's a daisy!
December 18th, 2024  
