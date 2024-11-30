Sign up
Previous
Photo 4446
Larry and Lana
My brother and his wife. At Bronner’s in Frankenmuth, Michigan.
»
Frankenmuth, Michigan
»
Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland
[ PXL_20241130_150030539_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
November 30 posts
“Extras”:
“… and us”
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Details…”
4 years ago:
“Material difference(s) [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Thick bark”
6 years ago:
“Another day to sneak out on the water…”
7 years ago:
“Low tech … or not?”
8 years ago:
No post
9 years ago:
“Holding out…”
10 years ago:
“Tree shopping in Belmont”
11 years ago:
“A slice of Americana”
12 years ago:
“Faucaria tigrina”
13 years ago:
“Young buck”
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4548
photos
43
followers
45
following
1218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
30th November 2024 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
brothers
,
couples
,
husbands
,
frankenmuth
,
wives
,
bronners
,
christmas store
,
tm-p8
,
tm30nov
