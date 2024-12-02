Previous
One nest? For all that noise? by rhoing
Photo 4448

One nest? For all that noise?

For all the activity and noise on these crepe myrtles, I was sure there had to be more than one nest. But, no. Just one.

I don’t think we planted any of our crepe myrtles. There are mature specimens next door, across the street, and nearby in the neighborhood. At one time, there were four “clumps.” I cut down one because it was too close to the brick border, and I cut out a second recently because it was between these two and wasn’t flourishing. So now there are two, and the next homeowner can decide if they want shrubs, trees, or cut them out altogether. I’m weary of constantly cutting the new shoots that pop out of the ground.

This garden bed, pre-Crepe myrtle: [ 2013 ] [ 2014 ]

[ PXL_20241202_185041768_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

