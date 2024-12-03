Previous
I'm such a horrible car owner… by rhoing
Photo 4449

I’m such a horrible car owner…

Dead battery. But I got eight years out of it. Hello, triple-A?

Except it’s not necessarily even a phone call now. There’s a web address to request service (tow or jump). But of course there is!

[ PXL_20241203_180518636_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

3rd December 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1218% complete

