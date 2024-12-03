Sign up
Photo 4449
I’m such a horrible car owner…
Dead battery. But I got eight years out of it. Hello, triple-A?
Except it’s not necessarily even a phone call now. There’s a web address to request service (tow or jump). But of course there is!
[ PXL_20241203_180518636_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 3 posts
“Extras”:
“Life finds a way”
1 year ago:
“Mimi’s latest project”
2 years ago:
“The completed mural”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Aren’t they supposed to be round?”
It was the last one we bought—
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Super Moon, 2017”
Ahh, to have an appropriate lens…
8 years ago:
“Kit”
9 years ago:
“*Another* patient in the house”
10 years ago:
“Hibiscus flower, detail [SOOC]”
Wow! With a P&S!
11 years ago:
“A[nother] senior moment…”
12 years ago:
“Lollipop plant (and ‘bracts’)”
13 years ago:
“‘Double-exposure’ selfie”
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
battery
,
car
,
cars
,
hood
,
batteries
,
selective-coloring
,
tm-selective-coloring
,
tm03dec
,
tm-p8
