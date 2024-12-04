Sign up
Previous
Photo 4450
They chose to go back *two* generations?
21st century marketing of an Old Spice product. Remember the white, tapered bottles with the plastic button as a cap?!? (Follow the Wikipedia link!)
»
Old Spice
»
Wikipedia
[ PXL_20241204_152129580_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 4 posts
“Extras”:
No post
(It was a 4-frame day.)
1 year ago:
“So simple [ Filler ]”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Glad I chose this one”
4 years ago:
“Doll bed, ‘After’”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Last one [filler]”
8 years ago:
No post
9 years ago:
“Every project deserves a new tool.”
10 years ago:
“More than 4 weeks behind posting. Any other questions?”
11 years ago:
“Looking for Dilbert…”
12 years ago:
“Speaking of ‘bracts’”
13 years ago:
“Angels”
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4554
photos
43
followers
45
following
1219% complete
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
102
4446
4447
103
4448
4449
4450
104
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
4th December 2024 9:21pm
Tags
deodorant
,
old spice
,
tm04dec
,
tm-p8
,
anti-perspirant
Mags
ace
My father wore it for years and years! Both of my grandfathers didn't wear aftershave and they still used straight razors to shave with the soap mug and brush. Now I'm really telling my age!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
I keep my eyes open for the old bottles. Cannot understand why they do not bring them back
January 1st, 2025
