They chose to go back *two* generations? by rhoing
They chose to go back *two* generations?

21st century marketing of an Old Spice product. Remember the white, tapered bottles with the plastic button as a cap?!? (Follow the Wikipedia link!)
» Old Spice
» Wikipedia

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
My father wore it for years and years! Both of my grandfathers didn't wear aftershave and they still used straight razors to shave with the soap mug and brush. Now I'm really telling my age!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
I keep my eyes open for the old bottles. Cannot understand why they do not bring them back
January 1st, 2025  
