‘Kepler’s Conjecture’ again :) by rhoing
Photo 4452

‘Kepler’s Conjecture’ again :)

It’s Christmas cookie time again and I’m helping since some of these are for me to provide to my volunteer organization tomorrow. It’s not a totally inconsequential task to unwrap all these chocolate kisses, but I also helped to press them into the warm cookies for “Peanut Butter Blossoms,” though perhaps there are other names by which they go?

Cookies aside, there is mathematics here! First, there is the question of adding up the first n counting numbers:
    1 + 2 + 3
    1 + 2 + 3 + 4
    1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
    and so on.
There is a very simple formula for doing this, and I have posted about this before … also with chocolate kisses!

In addition, there is the question of “packing circles” (or “packing spheres”). This was an unsolved problem in mathematics for a few centuries and it seems that Kepler was correct: the most efficient way to pack cannonballs in the hold of a ship is to stack them in the same way that market vendors stack their apples, oranges, and melons. I have (of course) posted about this before, too. My post concerned packing circles rather than spheres.

6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
