Photo 4453
Christmas decor and a freshly mowed yard
Mowing #34 this “season.” With a wreath hung and a snowman on the porch chair. Yep; this is the south.
[ PXL_20241208_183908561_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 8 posts
“Extras”:
No post
(today was a 1-frame day)
1 year ago:
“Climbing toward 70”
2 years ago:
“Polly Pockets”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Hawthorne strainer”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“More low tech”
8 years ago:
“Into the woods”
9 years ago:
“Cantilevered”
10 years ago:
“Small or Yellow anise tree”
11 years ago:
“Hard to believe it’s been a year…”
12 years ago:
“Not in the greenhouse”
13 years ago:
“Humility”
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4558
photos
43
followers
46
following
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4448
4449
4450
104
4451
105
4452
4453
3
2
365
9th December 2024 12:39am
lawn
,
mowing
,
tmlameposts
,
our-yard
,
tm08dec
,
tm-p8
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely house. I dream of having a porch or preferably verandah with a rocking chair! Don’t get them in England really, with or without snowmen 😅
January 1st, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
funny, I thought grass stopped growing in the winter. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
