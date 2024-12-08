Previous
Christmas decor and a freshly mowed yard by rhoing
Photo 4453

Christmas decor and a freshly mowed yard

Mowing #34 this “season.” With a wreath hung and a snowman on the porch chair. Yep; this is the south.

[ PXL_20241208_183908561_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1220% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
What a lovely house. I dream of having a porch or preferably verandah with a rocking chair! Don’t get them in England really, with or without snowmen 😅
January 1st, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
funny, I thought grass stopped growing in the winter. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
