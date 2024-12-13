Previous
Christmas dishes by rhoing
Christmas dishes

Only photo for today. We’re hosting dear friends for dinner today and using our Waechtersbach Christmas dishes. We have what we have at this point, because the pattern is no longer manufactured. Indeed, the company itself has undergone restructuring. One can still get some replacement pieces, but it’ll cost ya. At replacements.com, a plain red mug is $30; a dinner plate is $80; a 13" oval serving platter (only 1 left) is $200; and so on. But at least the pricing reflects scarcity:
    • a red mug, dated 2000 (2 left) is $40
    • a red mug, dated 1998 (1 left) is $80.
Here is one of our red mugs, dated 1980.

I’m surprised I haven’t posted more photos of some of these pieces over the years. They would be relatively low-hanging fruit for photos when I don’t have much else going on.

