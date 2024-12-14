Sign up
Previous
Photo 4458
Wow! There’s a lot of marketing info here
Well. We can see what does
not
move
. Even when the options are limited!
Beverage machine at the campus Student Recreation Center.
[ PXL_20241214_194155869_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 14 posts
“Extras”:
No post
… They’re all low-frame days right now
1 year ago:
“Photo sent to the kids [Filler]”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“The Streets of Boston”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Dinner at Greg & Suzanne’s”
8 years ago:
“It shows an easel. It says ‘Easel.’ But no easel.”
9 years ago:
“My wife is very clever…”
10 years ago:
“About as desperate as desperate gets…”
11 years ago:
“Car-top racks are multi-purpose!”
12 years ago:
“Family”
13 years ago:
“Christmas, Christmas…”
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
vending machine
,
beverages
,
dr. pepper
,
vending
,
dr pepper
,
tm14dec
,
tm-p8
,
beverage machine
Mags
ace
Ha ha! I do love a Dr. Pepper once a week. =)
January 3rd, 2025
