Previous
Cynically… by rhoing
Photo 4460

Cynically…

[ PXL_20241216_192617457_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact