Previous
Photo 4462
Travel Tetris
Getting [almost] everything in. Our granddaughter has joined a Girl Scout troop, so we’re passing down a sleeping bag. :)
[ PXL_20241219_020526147_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 18 posts
“Extras”:
No post
1 year ago:
“Huh. The brewery’s in the basement!”
2 years ago:
“Passing down a family decoration [Travel-day]”
3 years ago:
“‘Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail…’ [Travel-day … obviously!]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Years of no maintenance…”
7 years ago:
“Travel day: Union Station, Chicago”
8 years ago:
No post
9 years ago:
“Eric & Caitlyn”
10 years ago:
“‘Before’ and ‘After’”
11 years ago:
“Such long shadows … before 3 p.m.”
12 years ago:
“Comfort & Joy”
13 years ago:
“Blue sky. Calm lake. And 21-feet of boat.”
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4567
photos
43
followers
46
following
1222% complete
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
Tags
packing
,
tetris
,
travel
,
tm18dec
,
tm-p8
Mags
ace
You packed your car like a military man! Well done.
January 4th, 2025
