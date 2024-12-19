End of Day 1 [Travel day]

I look pretty alert for having navigated 640+ miles over ~11 hours today, much of it in snow. There are two or three routes from which to choose and they all were going to have snow today and tomorrow. We chose the one most likely to affect us the least. The front of the car is an icy mess, but we made it to Mercer/Grove City, Pennsylvania and dinner at our favorite restaurant here, Timber Creek Tap and Table. (Good beers. Good food. Good service. But also — not to be underappreciated: we can walk here from two hotels.) Tomorrow we have the boring, seemingly interminable drive all the way across Pennsylvania on I-80 before heading north on I-81.
I’m holding a North Pole Stout: “A Holiday favorite. Chocolate peppermint milk stout.”
The others in their flight of “seasonal beers”: White Walker IPA, Winter Lager (especially good!), Beard Season, and Cherry Wheat.
Warning! Grandchildren photos will commence tomorrow…