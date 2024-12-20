Sign up
Photo 4464
This is why we drive for two days
Itsy Bitsy Spider. “Out came the sun…”
Itsy Bitsy Spider at Wikipedia
[ PXL_20241220_234305446_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 20 posts
“Extras”:
“Unplugging”
1 year ago:
“Hard to catch him still enough”
(And it’s still the case)
2 years ago:
“When you can’t just ‘fell’ them”
3 years ago:
“#3!”
4 years ago:
“Back in Massachusetts!”
5 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed taproom coaster [Travel day A]”
6 years ago:
No post
[huh]
7 years ago:
“Cloud Gate selfies [Packing day filler]”
8 years ago:
“Pecan pie cake”
9 years ago:
“Ilex ‘bush’”
10 years ago:
“Attitudes *will* be adjusted!”
11 years ago:
“Jeanne & Raymond”
12 years ago:
“Poinsettia”
13 years ago:
“A ‘spiritual’ row”
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
spider
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
nursery rhyme
,
itsy bitsy spider
,
itsy
,
bitsy
,
nursery rhymes
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm20dec
Mags
ace
So sweet! I know you love your grands.
January 5th, 2025
