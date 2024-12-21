Sign up
Photo 4465
It’s a Christmas Miracle
The 2½-year old, the 4+ year old
and
the 7+ year old are all looking at the camera! Glad I caught it!
The two older grandkids (and their parents), came over for the [sugar] cookie decorating. It’s always interesting to see how young ones want to decorate the cookies…
[ PXL_20241221_201033438_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 21 posts
“Extras”:
“”
1 year ago:
“Our littlest angel”
2 years ago:
“6½ months”
3 years ago:
“Wait! No grandchild photo?”
4 years ago:
“‘Polly’: A camera/photography-themed beer”
5 years ago:
“Digging through year-old photos [Travel day]”
6 years ago:
“Check the calendar!”
7 years ago:
“Christmas with the kids!”
(The now-7-year old!)
8 years ago:
“Light fixture”
9 years ago:
“150-year old Nativity set”
10 years ago:
“Saint Andrew Catholic Church”
11 years ago:
“Frah-GEE-lay”
12 years ago:
“More wood furniture”
13 years ago:
“Another traditional family Christmas decoration”
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
grandchild1
,
grandchild3
,
grandchild123
,
tm-p8
,
tm21dec
