Photo 4466

Three generations making Haystack cookies

Clare, older daughter and older granddaughter making Haystack cookies (butterscotch variety).

Background blurred in ON1 Photo Raw.

[ PXL_20241222_220728707_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

