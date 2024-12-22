Sign up
Previous
Photo 4466
Three generations making Haystack cookies
Clare, older daughter and older granddaughter making Haystack cookies (butterscotch variety).
Background blurred in ON1 Photo Raw.
[ PXL_20241222_220728707_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 22 posts
“Extras”:
“Christmas Cookies: Bite-Size Holiday Lessons”
1 year ago:
“What ‘tech’ will she know?”
2 years ago:
“Sleeping like … well, a baby”
3 years ago:
“Backfilling from Christmas-time”
4 years ago:
“The focus is real”
5 years ago:
“Christmastime with a 2-year old!”
6 years ago:
“IND [Travel day]”
7 years ago:
“Auntie Grace”
8 years ago:
“Travel day: jet inside the terminal…”
9 years ago:
“My first MRI”
10 years ago:
“Restart the clock… Again.”
11 years ago:
“Older daughter is ‘ARRIVED’”
12 years ago:
“Packaged for customer convenience?”
13 years ago:
“Tree ornament”
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
cookies
,
daughters
,
butterscotch
,
mothers
,
granddaughters
,
christmas cookies
,
grandmothers
,
haystacks
,
three generations
,
tmdaughters
,
on1
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmmothers
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm22dec
,
haystack cookies
