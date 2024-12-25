“And that’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
Clare reading to the two older grandchildren.
Now that the youngest grandchild is 2½ and lives ~an hour from these two munchkins, this year we may have hit on a solution for how to best spend our time with the two families on Christmas. We have been here four nights, and this family is headed off to spend the rest of the day with “daddy’s” family. Although we enjoy time with those folks, too, we will move over to stay with our younger daughter for our remaining nights out here.
What I like about this photo is how attached these two are to Clare.
Attached at the shoulder as it were. :)
For children’s books fans, the book is Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), by Dav Pilkey.
The quote is (obviously) from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But now that line reminds me of two things:
1. A Sidewalk Prophets song (“What a Glorious Night”), now one of my favorite Christmas songs
2. A Christmas Eve sermon from my late friend, Gary