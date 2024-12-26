Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4470
Day after Christmas
It’s not easy to get good shots of these two “boys,” so I need to post it when I get one.
This
ends
Year 14. It doesn’t really “complete” fourteen years as I still have a huge five-month gap in 2023. I still hope to fill those in, but it will be a slow process, to be sure.
[ PXL_20241226_201640391_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 26 posts
“Extras”:
“Mother and daughter”
1 year ago:
“Christmas Eve [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Mama Bear and her younger cub”
3 years ago:
“Neal & Grace”
4 years ago:
“Neal + Grace finish my tenth year”
5 years ago:
“Wait! Isn’t the ‘baby’ supposed to be *in* the stroller?”
6 years ago:
“Grace & Neal”
7 years ago:
“End of Year #7”
8 years ago:
“All worn out (completes Year #6)”
9 years ago:
“17th Street Barbecue”
10 years ago:
“3-frame packing day…”
11 years ago:
“One-frame day”
12 years ago:
“Sandwich day”
13 years ago:
“#365”
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4582
photos
43
followers
46
following
1224% complete
View this month »
4463
4464
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
Latest from all albums
109
4467
110
4468
111
4469
112
4470
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
jenny
,
sons
,
grandchildren
,
daughters
,
husbands
,
wives
,
grandsons
,
tmsteve
,
tmjenny
,
tmdaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
tmsons
,
tm-p8
,
tm26dec
,
tmhusbands
,
tmwives
Mags
ace
So sweet!
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close