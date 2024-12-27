Previous
Last day visiting (Year 15 begins) by rhoing
Photo 4472

Last day visiting (Year 15 begins)

We head for Ohio tomorrow.

Clare is pretty smiley for having a touch of bronchitis and a sinus infection. (We paid a visit to the local Urgent Care yesterday.)

With fewer than 40, 70, 90, or 120 photos per day, perhaps I can go through the upcoming photos more quickly? Who can be surprised, right: Christmas with grandchildren. :)

[ PXL_20241227_222947429~2_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

