Previous
Photo 4472
Last day visiting (Year 15 begins)
We head for Ohio tomorrow.
Clare is pretty smiley for having a touch of bronchitis and a sinus infection. (We paid a visit to the local Urgent Care yesterday.)
With fewer than 40, 70, 90, or 120 photos per day, perhaps I can go through the upcoming photos more quickly? Who can be surprised, right: Christmas with grandchildren. :)
[ PXL_20241227_222947429~2_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 27 posts
“Extras”:
“He’s four… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”
1 year ago:
“Body ‘English’ (Year 14 begins!)”
2 years ago:
“Off the road [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“One person’s ‘art’… [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“Year 11 begins — grandson’s turn”
5 years ago:
No post
(Wow! Must have been a full day on the road to Ohio… Yep!)
6 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny [Travel day filler]”
7 years ago:
“Year 8 begins: another travel day”
8 years ago:
“Travel day: Year #7 begins”
9 years ago:
“Travel day”
10 years ago:
“‘Grandma’s house’ [Travel day]”
11 years ago:
“Three of Mom’s granddaughters”
12 years ago:
“No picnic today [Travel day]”
13 years ago:
“Mom’s guest room [Travel day]”
14 years ago:
“Noah Webster Home (my first post) [Travel day]”
—My very first post
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4585
photos
43
followers
46
following
1225% complete
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
110
4469
111
4470
112
4471
113
4472
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
28th December 2024 3:29am
clare
,
thom
,
tmclare
,
tm-p8
,
tmthom
,
tm27dec
,
not-a-selfie
