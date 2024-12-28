Previous
Travel Day 1 by rhoing
Travel Day 1

I woke up with a sore throat and “full head” today, so it was a two-frame, 640-mile day to Streetsboro and Hudson, Ohio. I didn’t even photograph the flight of beers when it arrived and I didn’t take a photo of my plate of food when it arrived. Clear signs that I wasn’t myself today.

We are tentatively scheduled to meet Clare’s mom, three brothers and a sister-in-law for the annual Christmas gathering tomorrow, but we’ll see. Our home Covid tests were both negative, but we feel lousy, I’m undiagnosed and we don’t want to transmit any of this to anyone, but especially Clare’s mom. Clare’s oldest brother and his wife have been alerted to our possible non-attendance; we’ll decide in the morning.

