Tonight’s ‘nightcap’

Not strep throat. Just the usual grunge, I guess.
“Vitamin I,” cough syrup, and a course of steroids to aid with the congestion.

[ PXL_20241231_031628821_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

December 30 posts
       “Extras”: No post (’Twas a one-frame day — the one above)
  1 year ago: “St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Ohio”
 2 years ago: “Happy Holidays!” Urgent Care. Fremont, Ohio. But for Clare in this case!
 3 years ago: “It floats!”
 4 years ago: “She was so tired” Wow! We stayed late that year!
 5 years ago: No post — Literally zero frames that day!
 6 years ago: “Making the combo box”
 7 years ago: “Snow-covered lights [Filler]”
 8 years ago: “Three weeks to inauguration… [Filler]”
 9 years ago: “Optical illusion?”
10 years ago: “Ellen & Larry and Clare”
11 years ago: “Time waits for…”
12 years ago: “Proofreeder Wanted!” Still love this one!
13 years ago: “Another family’s toy train tradition”
14 years ago: “Grace’s birthday”
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
