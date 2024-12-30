Sign up
Previous
Photo 4476
Tonight’s ‘nightcap’
Not strep throat. Just the usual grunge, I guess.
“Vitamin I,” cough syrup, and a course of steroids to aid with the congestion.
[ PXL_20241231_031628821_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
December 30 posts
“Extras”:
No post
(’Twas a one-frame day — the one above)
1 year ago:
“St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Ohio”
2 years ago:
“Happy Holidays!”
Urgent Care. Fremont, Ohio. But for Clare in this case!
3 years ago:
“It floats!”
4 years ago:
“She was so tired”
Wow! We stayed late that year!
5 years ago:
No post
— Literally
zero
frames that day!
6 years ago:
“Making the combo box”
7 years ago:
“Snow-covered lights [Filler]”
8 years ago:
“Three weeks to inauguration… [Filler]”
9 years ago:
“Optical illusion?”
10 years ago:
“Ellen & Larry and Clare”
11 years ago:
“Time waits for…”
12 years ago:
“Proofreeder Wanted!”
Still love this one!
13 years ago:
“Another family’s toy train tradition”
14 years ago:
“Grace’s birthday”
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4591
photos
43
followers
46
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
Latest from all albums
4472
113
4473
114
4474
115
4475
4476
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tablets
,
cocktails
,
cough syrup
,
prescriptions
,
medicines
,
pharmaceuticals
,
nightcap
,
cough medicine
,
tm-p8
,
tm30dec
,
nightcaps
