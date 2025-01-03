Previous
The problem with pre-lit trees by rhoing
The problem with pre-lit trees

Their lights fail just like every other string of lights. I filled in with separate strings. When “Christmas came down” today, I tackled the task of removing the two dead strings from the tree. For the first string, my challenge was to remove the string without cutting it. That challenge went out the window for the second string, which came off faster, but not as much as you might expect. The manufacturers really tie and twist those strings on! On the plus side, we have gotten many years out of this tree so far.

