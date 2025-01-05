Icy crepe myrtle

The ice storm prediction was correct. We lost power twice: once for five minutes and later for a half-hour. Others have not been so fortunate.
In the wake of the Las Vegas bombing by Green Beret Master Sergeant Matthew Alan Livelsberger on New Year’s Day, Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American” today gathers economic information and evaluations:
“As Peter Baker recorded in the New York Times today,** the country that President Joe Biden and his Democratic administration will leave behind when they leave office is in the best shape it’s been in since at least 2000.
• “No U.S. troops are fighting in foreign wars,
• murders have plummeted,
• deaths from drug overdoses have dropped sharply,
• undocumented immigration is below where it was when Trump left office,
• stocks have just had their best two years since the last century.
• The economy is growing,
• real wages are rising,
• inflation has fallen to close to its normal range,
• unemployment is at near-historic lows, and
• energy production is at historic highs.
• The economy has added more than 700,000 manufacturing jobs among the 16 million total created since 2020.
“Baker quoted chief economist of Moody’s Analytics Mark Zandi, who said: ‘President Trump is inheriting an economy that is about as good as it ever gets.’”
So the millions who voted for the president-elect because of “the economy” either get their economic news from unreliable sources, or other things are higher on their priority lists. Hmmm. What could those be?
Trump 2.0? Buckle up; the economic news will not get better. Indeed, the president-elect is already walking back his promises about prices. » See my post on tariffs.