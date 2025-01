Icy crepe myrtle

The ice storm prediction was correct. We lost power twice: once for five minutes and later for a half-hour. Others have not been so fortunate.In the wake of the Las Vegas bombing by Green Beret Master Sergeant Matthew Alan Livelsberger on New Year’s Day, Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American” today gathers economic information and evaluations:New York TimesSo the millions who voted for the president-elect because of “the economy” either get their economic news from unreliable sources, or other things are higher on their priority lists. Hmmm. What could those be?Trump 2.0? Buckle up; the economic news willget better. Indeed, the president-elect is already walking back his promises about prices. » See my post on tariffs ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ January 5 posts (12)[ PXL_20250105_220335564_LE15tm :: cell phone ]