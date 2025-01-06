Previous
*So* much ice by rhoing
*So* much ice

But I did make it out to the mailbox when I shoveled enough of the snow on top to let our friend Bobbie pull in to the driveway. She is still without electricity and she and her cat endured one overnight without heat, but she and Kit are coming for dinner and spending the night with us tonight.

The power of nature (and simple physics)—
The weight of solid- and frozen-water has brought down lots of tree limbs, large and small, with large ones blocking some roads, including some “main” roads. A neighbor’s small tree was bent over at ground level.

