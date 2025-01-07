What is difficult to capture, but may be apparent in this image, is just how thick the ice is. The layer of ice is much thicker than the grass blades and smaller twigs on trees.
Bobbie’s power was restored, though many in the area are still without electricity. She and Kit went home this morning, but we met her in the afternoon to walk a nearby [level] trail. The trail normally takes about an hour to go out-and-back, but today it took an hour-and-a-half. There were pauses for photos, but we were also careful about our footing.