Icy grass by rhoing
Photo 4482

Icy grass

What is difficult to capture, but may be apparent in this image, is just how thick the ice is. The layer of ice is much thicker than the grass blades and smaller twigs on trees.

Bobbie’s power was restored, though many in the area are still without electricity. She and Kit went home this morning, but we met her in the afternoon to walk a nearby [level] trail. The trail normally takes about an hour to go out-and-back, but today it took an hour-and-a-half. There were pauses for photos, but we were also careful about our footing.

[ PXL_20250107_202030929_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
KV ace
Looks like we've had similar weather to yours... cold!
January 11th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@kvphoto Today is the first day in more than a week, I think, when the temperature is supposed to get above freezing. Of course, the overnight low will be below freezing, so things will be slick again tomorrow morning!
January 11th, 2025  
