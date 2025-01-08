Previous
Venturing out by rhoing
Venturing out

I’m feeling better and decided to go to the gym. This was the task before me: to clear off my car. The ice on the windshield was probably ⅝–¾" thick. The car does have two front windshield wipers, even if you can really only see one.

Eventually, I would clear all the windows, but not the outside mirrors. Melting the ice off the outside mirrors will require a blow torch, a hair dryer, or moving the car into the garage … which would allow all the ice to melt onto the garage floor. That’s a hard pass!

