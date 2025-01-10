Previous
And now we have snow by rhoing
Photo 4485

And now we have snow

Accumulation ≈ 6¼ inches. In an area not accustomed to this much of the white stuff.

Taken at 8 p.m.; B&W filter in ON1; Exposure +1.0 to brighten it up.

[ PXL_20250111_020231160_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th January 2025

Mags ace
Nice!
January 12th, 2025  
