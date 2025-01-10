Sign up
Photo 4485
And now we have snow
Accumulation ≈ 6¼ inches. In an area not accustomed to this much of the white stuff.
Taken at 8 p.m.; B&W filter in ON1; Exposure +1.0 to brighten it up.
Looking back
:
January 10 posts
(11; missing 4 dates)
[ PXL_20250111_020231160_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
11th January 2025 8:02am
Tags
snow
,
night
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
tm10jan
,
tm-p8
Mags
Nice!
January 12th, 2025
