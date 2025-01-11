Previous
Good morning, Snow by rhoing
Photo 4486

Good morning, Snow

Ice and snow have the story around here for the last week, so here’s another snow photo.

Added a Sun Flare in ON1 to the right of the Arborvitae and through the crepe myrtle.

Looking back: January 11 posts (n; missing m dates)

[ PXL_20250111_144231171_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

