Previous
Photo 4486
Good morning, Snow
Ice and snow have the story around here for the last week, so here’s another snow photo.
Added a Sun Flare in ON1 to the right of the Arborvitae and through the crepe myrtle.
Looking back
:
January 11 posts
(n; missing m dates)
[ PXL_20250111_144231171_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
11th January 2025 8:42am
Tags
snow
,
sun
,
flare
,
snow-storm
,
sun flare
,
crepe myrtle
,
arborvitae
,
crape myrtle
,
thuja occidentalis
,
lythraceae
,
tmplants
,
lagerstroemia indica
,
lilac of the south
,
cupressaceae
,
on1
,
american arborvitae
,
white cedar
,
our-yard
,
tm11jan
,
tm-p8
