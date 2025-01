The sun is heating up some surfaces and melting some of the snow and ice. The liftgate window was covered with snow, which is melting and sliding down. The snow-and-ice from the lowest part of the window has slid off the ledge and fallen to the ground. Seeing this scene, all I could think of was Paul Simon’s song This is literally all I have for today, a one-frame day. We are preparing for a 1:30 a.m. train station pickup tonight for a friend who will be staying with us for a couple of days. January 12 posts (15; missingdates!)This is the first date-of-the-year that I haven’t missed posting[ PXL_20250112_165535145_LE15tm :: cell phone ]