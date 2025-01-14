Sign up
Previous
Photo 4496
Storm damage
The recent ice- and snow storms brought down some very large tree limbs.
Looking back
:
January 14 posts
(13; missing
2021
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250114_184345221_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Views
1
1
365
Taken
14th January 2025 12:43pm
Tags
trees
,
damage
,
selective-coloring
,
ice-storm
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmtrees
,
storm-damage
,
tm14jan
,
tm-p8
,
ice-storms
