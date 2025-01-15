Sign up
Photo 4500
More storm damage
Lowest limb just peeled off. We are
so
glad we had our two large pines taken down two years ago. We’re certain we’d be dealing with a mess like this now if we hadn’t.
Looking back
:
January 15 posts
(13; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20250115_214040381_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Mags
ace
Oh my! Call the tree surgeon!
January 16th, 2025
