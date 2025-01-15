Previous
More storm damage by rhoing
Photo 4500

More storm damage

Lowest limb just peeled off. We are so glad we had our two large pines taken down two years ago. We’re certain we’d be dealing with a mess like this now if we hadn’t.

[ PXL_20250115_214040381_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th January 2025

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Mags ace
Oh my! Call the tree surgeon!
January 16th, 2025  
