The advantage of shoveling

Even though there was a layer of ice under the snow and we had no salt or “snow melt,” we shoveled anyway. The advantage is that once melting starts, it gets clear-and-dry before the unshoveled parts, as in front of my car on the right-hand side of the driveway.For the dark days ahead, I set the “Exposure” in ON1 to –1.0. January 16 posts (12; missing 2019 2020 , and 2021 [ PXL_20250116_203150806_LE15tm :: cell phone ]~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~From Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American” dated today [that’s trillion with a ‘t’]Wow! Not a bad ROI: $250illion → $170illion in five weeks!Also note that since the election,has already been walking back his promise to lower prices.And if he follows through on tariffs? Lower prices. Is. Not. Going. To. Happen. See my PSA