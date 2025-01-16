The advantage of shoveling

Even though there was a layer of ice under the snow and we had no salt or “snow melt,” we shoveled anyway. The advantage is that once melting starts, it gets clear-and-dry before the unshoveled parts, as in front of my car on the right-hand side of the driveway.
For the dark days ahead, I set the “Exposure” in ON1 to –1.0.
“Between 1981 and 2021, deregulation, tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, the offshoring of manufacturing, and the weakening of unions moved $50 trillion [that’s trillion with a ‘t’] from the bottom 90% of Americans to the top 1%.
“Biden tried to address this growing inequality by bringing back manufacturing, fostering competition, increasing oversight of business, and shoring up the safety net by getting Congress to pass a law—the Inflation Reduction Act—that enabled Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors with the pharmaceutical industry, capping insulin at $35 for seniors, for example. His policies worked, primarily by creating full employment which enabled those at the bottom of the economy to move to higher-paying jobs. During Biden’s term, the gap between the 90th income percentile and the 10th income percentile fell by 25%.
“But Donald Trump convinced voters hurt by the inflation that stalked the country after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown that he would bring prices down and protect ordinary Americans from the Democratic ‘elite’ that he said didn’t care about them. Then, as soon as he was elected, he turned for advice and support to one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk, who had invested more than $250 million in Trump’s campaign.
“Musk’s investment has paid off: Faiz Siddiqui and Trisha Thadani of the Washington Post reported that he made more than $170 billion in the weeks between the election and December 15.”
Wow! Not a bad ROI: $250 million → $170 billion in five weeks!
Also note that since the election, 47 has already been walking back his promise to lower prices.
And if he follows through on tariffs? Lower prices. Is. Not. Going. To. Happen. See my PSA.