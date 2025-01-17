The snow-and-ice and wind snapped off the top of the tree on the right and it fell over into the tree on the left. A guy came and cleaned up all the other detritus from these two trees, but he did not get up in the trees to bring down the fallen treetop. I suspect it will remain there for quite some time.
Seeing that long, sturdy pathway between the trees, my immediate thought was that it would be a convenient bridge for squirrels to use. Hence, “Squirrel Bridge.”
For the dark days ahead, I set the “Exposure” in ON1 to –1.4 this time (getting darker).