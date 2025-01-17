Previous
Squirrel Bridge by rhoing
Photo 4506

Squirrel Bridge

The snow-and-ice and wind snapped off the top of the tree on the right and it fell over into the tree on the left. A guy came and cleaned up all the other detritus from these two trees, but he did not get up in the trees to bring down the fallen treetop. I suspect it will remain there for quite some time.

Seeing that long, sturdy pathway between the trees, my immediate thought was that it would be a convenient bridge for squirrels to use. Hence, “Squirrel Bridge.”

For the dark days ahead, I set the “Exposure” in ON1 to –1.4 this time (getting darker).

Looking back: January 17 posts (13; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20250117_215725646_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! The little rascals look for bridges everywhere.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact