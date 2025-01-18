Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4507
Dark storm approaching…
Exposure set to –2.0 in ON1 for the dark days ahead.
Looking back
:
January 18 posts
(n; missing m dates)
[ PXL_20250118_235134981_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4633
photos
43
followers
46
following
1234% complete
View this month »
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
Latest from all albums
4502
4503
125
4504
126
4505
4506
4507
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
18th January 2025 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
bowl
,
glass
,
starbursts
,
starburst
,
sunburst
,
glass bowl
,
darkening
,
sunbursts
,
on1
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm18jan
,
glass bowls
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully taken and well matched to the day. Dark indeed for you and for the knock on effects around the world too.
January 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice b&w image!
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close