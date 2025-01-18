Previous
Dark storm approaching… by rhoing
Photo 4507

Dark storm approaching…

Exposure set to –2.0 in ON1 for the dark days ahead.

[ PXL_20250118_235134981_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Casablanca ace
Beautifully taken and well matched to the day. Dark indeed for you and for the knock on effects around the world too.
January 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice b&w image!
January 20th, 2025  
