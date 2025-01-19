Sign up
Photo 4508
The storm is nearly here
Sun Flare and B&W filter added; Exposure set to –4 in ON1. The clown show/s-storm and dark, dark days are about to commence.
Looking back
:
January 19 posts
(12; missing
2020
,
2021
, and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250119_173403382_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4635
photos
43
followers
46
following
1235% complete
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
125
4504
126
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
19th January 2025 12:34pm
Tags
sun flare
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
on1
,
tm19jan
,
tm-p8
