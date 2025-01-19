Previous
The storm is nearly here by rhoing
Photo 4508

The storm is nearly here

Sun Flare and B&W filter added; Exposure set to –4 in ON1. The clown show/s-storm and dark, dark days are about to commence.

Looking back: January 19 posts (12; missing 2020, 2021, and 2022)

[ PXL_20250119_173403382_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

