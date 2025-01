B&W filter added; Exposure set to –5 in ON1. The dark days are upon us. Corruption. Lies by the minute. Thank goodness Joe appointed so many federal judges and only 1% of cases sent to SCOTUS are heard… I just can’t fathom what lies ahead, but here’s the road map . If they start doing stuff you don’t like, it’s probably in there and if you voted for them, I’ll just say it was all known for January 20 posts (14; missing 2020 [ PXL_20250120_212411408_LE15tm :: cell phone ]