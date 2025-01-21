Previous
Terrible Mileage, by the Numbers Nerd by rhoing
Photo 4510

Terrible Mileage, by the Numbers Nerd

We didn’t do all 1,097.7 miles today. That’s actually the total for the trip: Saturday to arriving back home today from visiting Clare’s mom in Ohio. The temperature — 13°F — was the highest we saw all day. It was single digits until we were within a half-hour of home, but I digress.

I wanted to get all the numbers because I was curious about gas mileage. The gas mileage this trip was terrible. I’m assuming it was because of all the wind (which made the “windchill factor” or “feels like” temperature so many degrees below the raw or ambient temperature).

We have arrived in Clare’s mom’s driveway having made 40.0 mpg according to the [probably imprecise] onboard software. Saturday it was only 32.0 mpg and that was only possible after many miles at the end on a state highway with a 55 mph speed limit.

So my photos recorded
    • 32.0 mpg after    507.1 miles
    • 31.4 mpg after    589.0 miles
    • 30.0 mpg after 1,097.7 miles

A little arithmetic shows that the gas mileage this trip was
    • 28.5 mpg for 507 miles on Saturday;
    • 28.1 mpg for the 82 mile trip to Perrysburg yesterday; and
    • 32.0 mpg for the 509 miles home today.

That’s not very good in comparison to
    • 40.2 mpg and 42.0 in May 2023;
    • 40.0 mpg in March 2024
    • 40.8 mpg in November 2024

In the car today, we listened to no news on Day 2 as it would have been mostly “WMD”: Weapons of Mass Distraction…

Exposure set to –2.0 in ON1 because these are dark days.

Looking back: January 21 posts (15; missing none!)

[ PXL_20250121_204034936_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact