Terrible Mileage, by the Numbers Nerd

We didn’t do all 1,097.7 miles today. That’s actually the total for the trip: Saturday to arriving back home today from visiting Clare’s mom in Ohio. The temperature — 13°F — was the highest we saw all day. It was single digits until we were within a half-hour of home, but I digress.
I wanted to get all the numbers because I was curious about gas mileage. The gas mileage this trip was terrible. I’m assuming it was because of all the wind (which made the “windchill factor” or “feels like” temperature so many degrees below the raw or ambient temperature).
We have arrived in Clare’s mom’s driveway having made 40.0 mpg according to the [probably imprecise] onboard software. Saturday it was only 32.0 mpg and that was only possible after many miles at the end on a state highway with a 55 mph speed limit.
So my photos recorded
• 32.0 mpg after 507.1 miles
• 31.4 mpg after 589.0 miles
• 30.0 mpg after 1,097.7 miles
A little arithmetic shows that the gas mileage this trip was
• 28.5 mpg for 507 miles on Saturday;
• 28.1 mpg for the 82 mile trip to Perrysburg yesterday; and
• 32.0 mpg for the 509 miles home today.
That’s not very good in comparison to
• 40.2 mpg and 42.0 in May 2023;
• 40.0 mpg in March 2024
• 40.8 mpg in November 2024
In the car today, we listened to no news on Day 2 as it would have been mostly “WMD”: Weapons of Mass Distraction…
Looking back
