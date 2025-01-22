Oligarchs and oligopoly

Today there were three Substacks that resonated with me … and my training in economics.
1. “What comes next” by Steve Schmidt (January 20, 2025)
Schmidt has a fascinating excerpt from Franklin Roosevelt’s Acceptance Speech for the Renomination for the Presidency (1936, Philadelphia). » Full text A line from FDR that remains as relevant today as in the Gilded Age and the Roaring Twenties: “It was natural and perhaps human that the privileged princes of these new economic dynasties, thirsting for power, reached out for control over Government itself. They created a new despotism and wrapped it in the robes of legal sanction. In its service new mercenaries sought to regiment the people, their labor, and their property. And as a result the average man once more confronts the problem that faced the Minute Man.”
2. “The jig is up” by Robert Reich (January 21, 2025)
(Subtitle: “Global corporations are now ending the pretense that they’re socially responsible. That’s progress, in a way.”) Reich writes about the global “privileged princes,” as FDR called them in 1936, who are gathering for the World Economic Forum, which begins its 54th annual confab of CEOs and billionaires this week in Davos, Switzerland.
3. “Inauguration Day Takes” by Joyce Vance
The one paragraph that everyone should pay attention to: “Get ready for ‘just us,’ not justice. Americans who believe Trump is fighting for them fail to understand that for Trump, politics is purely transactional, a matter of what he can extract from people in exchange for his ability to pull the levers of power on their behalf. If you have nothing to offer, then you’re only part of ‘us’ if it benefits Trump in some way.”
For the “broligarchs” who surrounded our newly re-inaugurated president on Monday — Musk, Zuckerburg, Bezos, Pichai et al., I couldn’t help but recall everything I learned and taught about “oligopoly”: a market dominated by a few sellers selling a heavily differentiated good. This is where we are, MAGA, and prices are not going to go down.