Raymond & Jeanne gave me a book for Christmas, Forbidden Cocktails: Libations Inspired by the World of Pre-Code Hollywood (Turner Classic Movies) and I endeavored to choose a cocktail from that book for this evening. I chose — in “honor” of our recent weather: “Serenade in a Snowstorm.” It called for an ingredient I’d never bought or tasted before, aquavit. I was able to get a bottle locally and the cocktail was excellent. The aquavit I bought is also good on ice and, I suspect, straight out of the freezer.
Oddly, one motivation for this cocktail was to use up a bottle of sherry and I came close to emptying the bottle tonight. The only problem is that the cocktail was so good, I may have to buy more of that sherry again and have it in the refrigerator after all!