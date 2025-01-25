Previous
The 'half-hour switch replacement' — Only not. by rhoing
The 'half-hour switch replacement' — Only not.

Nine years ago I posted “Expected time for a home repair? Multiply by 4.” That’s still about right.

This under-cabinet light didn’t work; none of the three bulbs came on. So either the switch was bad or the entire fixture was bad. Hoping a $1 switch would do the trick, I replaced the switch. No lights, so the fixture must have failed.

I didn’t install this, so I didn’t know exactly how it would come off the bottom of the cabinet, but eventually I figured it out. The cover or shroud had to come off, then remove the three glass covers over the bulbs to access all the screws.

Eventually I accessed the four screws, removed them and had the fixture down. I reassembled it — yeah, I don’t know why — but just for giggles and grins, I reconnected it to power. And here we are: it works. Huh. Dunno. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We have Greg & Suzanne coming for dinner tomorrow, so I will have to reinstall it tomorrow.

Yeah, the “half-hour switch replacement.” But from nine years ago, multiply by 4. Yep; that’s about right. When I replaced the switch, at least I labelled the back side of the cover, eliminating any guesswork next time.

Looking back: January 25 posts (14; missing 2019 — late January was a busy time six years ago…)

