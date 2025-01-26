Merge, baby, merge!

He wants to do right by his billionaire donors (and himself). One way to do that is tax cuts for the wealthiest and large corporations. Another way is to allow the large corporations to get bigger and bigger.
From Robert Reich’s Substack today:
“He’s implementing a plan to make the wealthiest people in America far wealthier and more powerful, including … himself, and to turn American democracy into a giant corporation run by a handful of absurdly rich men.
“He thinks he can accomplish this by getting the rest of us so angry at one another — over immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, diversity, and the like — that we don’t look upward and see where most of the wealth and power have gone.
“… But his cruel divisiveness is deflecting attention from the main event.
“The media reported on all the hot-buttons Trump pushed… All awful to be sure, but the bigger story is Trump’s consolidation of power… Americans aren’t seeing this big story yet because Trump’s divisiveness is masking it.
“One example: Trump fired Lina Khan, the aggressive monopoly-buster chair of the Federal Trade Commission, and replaced her with corporate stooge Andrew Ferguson. As a result, giant corporations and their CEOs are now free to get even bigger — merging with one another, acquiring smaller companies, and using predatory bullying to wipe out competitors. These are key steps on the road toward even more concentrated oligarchic control.
“Yet what’s been reported this week is that Ferguson is purging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from the Federal Trade Commission.
“I’m not playing down the importance of DEI. I’m just saying that the really big shift is happening behind the rightward flip. In fact, the terms ‘left’ and ‘right’ mean less and less now. The big story is about power and wealth moving into fewer and fewer hands.”
And by allowing the mergers and acquisitions that will make the already-large companies to get even bigger, willy nilly — show of hands, please — who thinks this is going to lower prices for American families?