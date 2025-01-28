’cause this is all I have

We visited Florence in 2008 (pre-365). Indeed, it was a day in Florence in 2008 that revealed to me one of the advantages of “”digital” over “film.” We left the hotel to go to morning Mass at the Duomo. I took my late FIL’s Nikon N80 and a couple extra rolls of film (36 exposures). The plan was to return to the hotel, and I would use that opportunity to grab more film.
Well, you probably can guess what happened. We didn’t return to the hotel until the end of the day. So I had to make 75 exposures plus what was left in the camera for a full day in Florence, Italy. Yeah, I really had to ration the frames by the end of the day.