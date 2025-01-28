Previous
’cause this is all I have by rhoing
’cause this is all I have

No post for yesterday. Anticipate this will be the only image for today.

We finished this puzzle last night. Castorland’s “Bridges of Florence.”

We visited Florence in 2008 (pre-365). Indeed, it was a day in Florence in 2008 that revealed to me one of the advantages of “”digital” over “film.” We left the hotel to go to morning Mass at the Duomo. I took my late FIL’s Nikon N80 and a couple extra rolls of film (36 exposures). The plan was to return to the hotel, and I would use that opportunity to grab more film.

Well, you probably can guess what happened. We didn’t return to the hotel until the end of the day. So I had to make 75 exposures plus what was left in the camera for a full day in Florence, Italy. Yeah, I really had to ration the frames by the end of the day.

» Florence Cathedral
» Florence Cathedral at Wikipedia

Looking back: January 28 posts (13; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20250128_151618798_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca ace
Nice jigsaw and lovely memories. I have visited a few places in Italy but never yet Florence. On my list!
January 28th, 2025  
