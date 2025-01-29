Christmas decorations were replaced by a snowman theme around the house and yesterday the snowmen were replaced by Valentine’s Day-themed items. This cross-stitch went up on the wall … and fell. It went back up on the wall … and fell again. The custom frame already had at least two cracks previously (see lower-left in photo), but it acquired a third that was bad enough that I thought it ought to be repaired. So I glued and clamped it yesterday.
Today I took off the clamps and noticed that a lot of the brown paper-backing had become detached. I thought I would reglue that as well.
I peeled back the backing to see how much needed glued and I found this. My engineer dad would probably have used capital letters and Clare’s engineer dad would have used all-caps, too. But here are my mom’s unmistakable cursive initials along with the year she did this cross-stitch: 1990. She passed away in January, 1991.
In fact, the anniversary of mom’s passing was yesterday and I’m a numbers nerd, so this had to be investigated. Come July 5 this year (should I make it!), half my life will have been without my mom. Sad, but it is what it is.
Oh! An addendum, speaking of cursive! The National Archives seeks volunteers who can read cursive. As Dave Barry would say, “I swear I am not making this up!”
I have seen that ad for the archives. I had thought of signing up. After researching my ancestors, I know some of it can be tough reading!